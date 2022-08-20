Las Vegas driver hospitalized after semi roll over near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Las Vegas driver was sent to a Salina hospital after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on I-135.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 80.2 along northbound I-135 - about 9 miles south of Salina.

KHP reports that a 2013 International semi-truck driven by Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez, 41, of Las Vegas, had been headed north in the right lane of the interstate when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and Zerquera-Jimenez overcorrected.

According to officials, the semi veered back to the left and overcorrected again, which caused it to roll over.

The crash log indicates that Zerquera-Jimenez was rushed to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Both northbound lanes of I-135 were blocked for hours as crews cleared the scene. The road finally reopened early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.