Las Vegas driver hospitalized after semi roll over near Salina

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Las Vegas driver was sent to a Salina hospital after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on I-135.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 80.2 along northbound I-135 - about 9 miles south of Salina.

KHP reports that a 2013 International semi-truck driven by Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez, 41, of Las Vegas, had been headed north in the right lane of the interstate when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and Zerquera-Jimenez overcorrected.

According to officials, the semi veered back to the left and overcorrected again, which caused it to roll over.

The crash log indicates that Zerquera-Jimenez was rushed to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Both northbound lanes of I-135 were blocked for hours as crews cleared the scene. The road finally reopened early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
Dymounik Davis (left) Azhar Davis (right)
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
John Caviness
Child abuse charges filed against Oklahoma Police Chief in Kansas
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan fire closes Poyntz Ave. by City Park
FILE
Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work
Value Them Both recount
Amendment recount nears end, 7 of 9 counties finished
Johnson, Tyson
Recount in GOP State Treasurer race ends with each candidate losing 1 vote