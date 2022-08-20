KBI arrests Salina man for 2011 murder
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man Friday for a 2011 murder in New Cambria, Kansas.
Steven Couch, Jr., 51, was arrested by KBI agents at the Salina Municipal Court. The KBI says Couch is suspected of 2nd-degree murder in the February 17, 2011, death of Carol Williams, 39. His bond was set at $1 million.
Williams was dating Couch at the time of her death. Couch was arrested and released in 2011. KBI would not provide any further details.
