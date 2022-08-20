Kansas Prep Zone: Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over two weeks from kicking off their 2022 campaign, the Topeka High Trojans are optimistic about what’s ahead.

Coming off a 2-7 2021 season led by a senior-heavy squad, this 2022 roster is young. Head coach Carlos Kelly has been planning on how to tackle that inexperience for a while now.

”From last year to this season, we have a lot of inexperience that’s gonna take place,” said Coach Kelly. “So there’s some different things that we have to do to be more effective, and be a little bit smarter with the youth that we’ll have this year.”

But just because it’s a young squad, doesn’t mean players haven’t been stepping up as leaders. Coach Kelly said the guys leading the way have been doing a great job setting an example.

The Trojans know what lies ahead. That being, a tough schedule full of some new foes they’ve never faced before, following the shift of the alignment of the Centennial League.

”We find ourselves traveling, and playing teams that we’ve never faced before out in western Kansas.” said Coach Kelly. “We open up with Maize and that dynamic group they have out there, along with Wichita Northwest, another dynamic group.”

But the Trojans are dedicated to making the most of this 2022 season, and improving. They’ll open their season on Saturday, September 3rd at 1:00 p.m., hosting Maize.

