Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old.

“Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”

According to the Kansas Legislature website, Rep. Finney had served the Sunflower State in her official capacity since 2009. She was also a small business owner in the Wichita area.

“Rep. Gail Finney was a shining example of a public servant. Her ongoing work to ensure her community’s proper representation in Topeka reflected an admirable commitment to her neighbors and community,” said House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer (D-Wichita). “Rep. Finney was a real fighter, having continued to serve in her official legislative capacity even while she was recovering from a major surgery. Her love for Wichita knew no bounds. I was honored to have served alongside her. It has been such a privilege. I send my most sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

During the last legislative season, Finney had been appointed to the Joint Committee on Fiduciary Financial Institutions Oversight, Joint Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice Oversight, Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission, Insurance and Pensions and Financial Institutions and Rural Development committees.

“Our caucus is deeply saddened by the news of Representative Gail Finney’s passing. Many of our members served with Gail in the House, where she championed her community and stood up for those too often overlooked in the legislative process,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes. “She was a wonderful colleague to all, a cherished friend to many, and an incomparable advocate for our state. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they grieve this loss and celebrate her life.”

In the last session, Finney also sponsored bills including House Bill 2133 which would have banned no-knock warrants in the state, HB 2345 to establish the office of the child advocate for children’s protection and services, HB 2468 to enact the Kansas foster youth bill of rights, HB 2469 to enact the Kansas foster parents bill of rights and HB 2671 to require statutory due process procedures for school district’s noon-renewal or termination of a teacher contract.

During the 2022 session, Finney also sponsored resolutions to include HCR5026 a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana, HCR5026 a constitutional amendment to authorize medicinal marijuana, HR6013 to recognize Music in Our Schools Month and HR6027 to congratulate the University of Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Basketball team on their NCAA Division I win.

In 2022, Finney also announced that she would not seek re-election to what would have been her eighth term serving the people of Kansas.

Her cause of death has not yet been released.

For more information about Finney’s work for the state, click HERE.

