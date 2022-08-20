High Court affirms woman’s conviction for decapitation of ex-boyfriend’s mom

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and sentence for a woman who had been found guilty of decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother while his son hid in her truck.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 123,323: State of Kansas v. Rachael C. Hilyard, it heard the case on a special evening docket on April 6 in Great Bend.

On Friday, Aug. 19, the Supreme Court said it had affirmed the first-degree premeditated murder conviction and hard 50 prison sentence Hilyard was ordered to face after she appealed her case on theories of insufficient evidence, jury instruction error, prosecutorial error, ineffective assistance of counsel and abuse of discretion by the Sedgwick Co. District Court.

Court records indicate that in April 2017, then 9-year-old J.G. went with his grandmother, Micki Davis, to Hilyard’s home after she threatened to throw his father’s things on the curb after their break up. When the pair arrived, Davis and Hilyard got into an altercation, during which Hilyard attacked Davis and J.G. ran for the pickup truck they had arrived in and dialed 911.

The records note that after Hilyard attempted to gain entry to the truck J.G. then ran to the home of a nearby neighbor who took over the 911 call until law enforcement arrived. Officers finally were able to enter the home the altercation had started in through a single-stall garage door. When inside, Officer Spicuglia saw a female body near a large pool of blood with the head missing.

Officers then indicated that they found Hilyard on the floor of her bathroom and that she had complied with their orders and did not have any weapons on her. However, as officers left the home, they found Davis’ head in the kitchen sink. CSI also collected two bloody kitchen knives from near the body.

Documents also show that the coroner indicated the head had been severed through multiple quick stab wounds to the neck, and not one long drawn-out motion. He also found blood in Davis’ lungs indicating she had still been breathing as her neck was severed.

Hilyard had testified that while Davis did not touch her before the altercation that she thought someone had been coming to kill her. She said that when she went out to talk to J.G. she believed Davis would get back up. When J.G. told her he was calling 911, she said she went back inside to check on Davis and this is when “things” told her she had little time and needed to get Davis’ head away from her body so her soul could go free to heaven.

The Court said it found no error in the prosecution of the case and affirmed her conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.