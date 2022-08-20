Haysville Chiroparctor charged for alleged $145.8K PPP loan fraud

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Haysville chiropractor has been charged with allegedly fraudulently obtaining about $145,800 in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Friday, Aug. 19, a federal grand jury indicted Timothy Dale Warren, 58, of Haysville on multiple charges of alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The Office indicated that under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration had been authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans for payroll, utilities, rent and other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Court documents indicate that Warren - a chiropractor and owner of Titan Medical Center LLC - had been charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering, and four counts of false statements.

Court records show that Warren has been accused of fraudulently obtaining about $145,800 from two banks and then using a third to conceal the proceeds.

The U.S. Department of Defense - Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services - Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations investigated the case.

