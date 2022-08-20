Get Down in T Town fosters unity through music

A free community concert is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at SE 14th & Monroe, sponsored by Topeka United
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T Town will rock the lawn in front of the Brown vs. Board mural with four hours of music.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

This is the third year Topeka United has organized the celebration of diversity. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs to SE 14th and Monroe and enjoy an evening of music and fun. Food trucks will be available.

Performers include Paradize Band, JQ Guest, Chucho, Title, S.J. Hazim, Cleveland Blue and Roger Ortega.

Hazim and Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller, who’s part of Topeka United, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

