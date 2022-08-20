Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard.

Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.

Owner Jamil Toubassi said he agreed and was excited to help.

In early July, Flint Hills Spas said it was able to deliver and install a hot tub for the Petersen Family in Moundridge. Tyler and Chelsea Petersen’s 5-year-old daughter, Ember, has Mosaic Trisomy - a rare, genetic anomaly. She loves the water, and her wish was for her family to have a hot tub in their backyard.

Flint Hills Spas said her wish was granted and she made quite the splash with an inflatable pink flamingo and lots of their water toys as the family enjoyed their new hot tub for the first time.

Ember Petersen enjoys her new hot tub. (Flint Hills Spas)

“It was rewarding for our entire team to work with Make-A-Wish and to make Ember so happy,” Toubassi said. “I had the opportunity to personally meet the family and it touched my heart.”

Make-A-Wish said it shines a light of hope for children who fight critical illnesses when they need it most. With partners, it said it grants life-changing wishes for children in their darkest days.

Make-A-Wish said research shows a wish can give kids the strength to fight against and even overcome a critical illness.

“Make-A-Wish is proud to partner with Flint Hills Spas and are incredibly grateful for their support. It is only through the generosity and philanthropic spirit of our community partners that our mission to create life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses can come true,” commented Caroline Schmidt, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, President & CEO.

Flint Hills Spas has two locations in Wichita and serves homes over much of the state with a selection of hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, above-ground pools and more.

