Crews to close Topeka streets for water line installation, Polk-Quincy work

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will close a few Topeka streets on Monday in order to install water lines and continue emergency work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, officials will close NW Waddell St. between NW Tyler and NW Polk for water line installation. It said this closure is expected to last about two weeks.

Meanwhile, the City noted that NW Tyler between NW Beverly and NW Lyman will also remain closed to through traffic, however, access to properties will remain for those who live in the area.

Across the Kansas River, the City also said the Kansas Department of Transportation has requested it reduce the lanes of Kansas Ave. beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct as crews complete curb work on the westbound bridge.

The City said the center lane and two inside lanes of Kansas Ave. will close between Monday and Wednesday while the outside lanes will remain open for traffic.

The City noted that similar restrictions will happen periodically until emergency work on the bridge is finished.

Drivers should be aware of the closures and use caution in those areas.

