Court to rehear woman’s case after child dies at daycare in Douglas Co.

Douglas County Jail
Douglas County Jail(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Douglas Co. Court will re-hear the case of a woman who had been convicted of second-degree murder after a child died at the daycare she was working at as her counsel had been found deficient.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,252: State of Kansas v. Carrody M. Buchhorn, the Kansas Supreme Court says that Buchhorn was convicted of second-degree murder after a child unexpectedly died at the home daycare she was employed at.

The AP reports that 9-month-old Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz was found unresponsive in 2016 at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora.

According to the court’s records, a Douglas Co. coroner had ruled the child’s death was instantaneous after a blow to the head.

Court records indicate that the Court of Appeals panel reversed Buchhorn’s conviction as her trial counsel’s constitutionally deficient performance had prejudiced her right to a fair trial and sent the case back down to the Douglas Co. District Court.

On review, the Supreme Court said six justices heard the case - Justice Wall had previously helped argue the case in private practice before joining the court - and were equally divided on how the issues on appeal should be decided.

As a result, the Court said the Court of Appeals judgment stands.

The Court noted that it also dismissed Buchhorn’s cross-petition review as moot.

