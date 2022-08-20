Capper triples the music, doubles the fun in Concert for a Child’s second year

Andy McKee headlines a benefit concert Aug. 26 at TPCA. Get tickets and info at www.capper.org
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concert for a Child has three times the music for people to enjoy in its second year - and double the reason to attend.

World renowned finger-style guitarist performed for the inaugural event benefiting Topeka’s Capper Foundation last year. This year, he returns - and is bringing fellow guitarists Calum Graham and Trevor Gordon Hall to join him. The trio is currently working on music together.

This year’s event will be held at Topeka Performing Arts Center, and will jointly benefit both Capper and TPAC’s youth programs. In addition, McKee, Graham and Hall are offering a masterclass from 4 to 6 p.m., prior to the 7:30 p.m. concert on Friday, Aug. 26.

Jarrod Guth with Capper Foundation and Larry Gawronski with TPCA visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the events, and the importance of community support.

Ticket info: www.capper.org

