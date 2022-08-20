Amendment recount nears end, 7 of 9 counties finished

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s two largest counties are still finishing their hand recounts on the Value Them Both amendment.

The question, which state the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, failed by about 165,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. However, a backer for the ‘yes’ side requested a recount in nine counties, citing concerns of irregularities.

Seven counties had reported their recount results, Overall, the ‘yes’ side gained seven vote, while the ‘no’s’ lost one.

Shawnee Co. finished its recount process Friday night.

Johnson and Sedgwick counties meet Saturday to finalize their recounts.

Constitutional Amendment Recount (difference from county canvass):

Crawford: Yes 0, No +2

Douglas: Yes +2, No -15

Harvey: Yes +4, No +1

Jefferson: Yes -4, No -4

Lyon: Yes 0, No -1

Shawnee: Yes +3, No +16

Thomas: Yes +2, No 0

*Sedgwick and Johnson counties to report Saturday

