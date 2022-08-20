Amendment recount nears end, 7 of 9 counties finished

Kansas Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment
Kansas Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment(MGN)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s two largest counties are still finishing their hand recounts on the Value Them Both amendment.

The question, which state the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, failed by about 165,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. However, a backer for the ‘yes’ side requested a recount in nine counties, citing concerns of irregularities.

Seven counties had reported their recount results, Overall, the ‘yes’ side gained seven vote, while the ‘no’s’ lost one.

Shawnee Co. finished its recount process Friday night.

Johnson and Sedgwick counties meet Saturday to finalize their recounts.

Constitutional Amendment Recount (difference from county canvass):

Crawford: Yes 0, No +2

Douglas: Yes +2, No -15

Harvey: Yes +4, No +1

Jefferson: Yes -4, No -4

Lyon: Yes 0, No -1

Shawnee: Yes +3, No +16

Thomas: Yes +2, No 0

*Sedgwick and Johnson counties to report Saturday

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient

Latest News

State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson
Recount in GOP State Treasurer race ends with each candidate losing 1 vote
Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
A lot of money was raised and spent ahead of the Aug. 2 primary in Kansas and the ballot...
Bloomberg, Spielberg among campaign contributors ahead of Kansas amendment vote
FILE
Kansans to place first legal sports bets on Sept. 1