Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say part of a foot found in a hot spring in the southern part of the park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death.

Park officials don’t believe foul play was involved.

The park reported that an employee found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool on Tuesday.

News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to come forward and report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on Aug. 11.

Abyss Pool is a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

