Wichita brothers indicted on $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wichita brothers have been indicted for a $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme in which they stole the identity of a physician to do so.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury indicted Bradley Eck, 54, and Todd Eck, 58, both of Wichita, on Friday, Aug. 19, for their alleged engagement in a healthcare fraud scheme that stole more than $3.7 million from Medicare and Tricare over a 3-year period.

Court records indicate that between 2017 and 2019, the brothers allegedly created several businesses and misrepresented their ownership in documents, submitted false bills for medical services not given to patients.

The Office said the pair allegedly used a doctor’s provider number without his authorization and falsified his electronic signature which indicated on documents that he performed medical procedures - which he did not - to collect insurance payments.

Both Eck brothers have been charged with the following:

  • One count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud
  • Two counts of false statements related to healthcare matters
  • One count of healthcare fraud
  • Three counts of aggravated identity theft
  • Two counts of money laundering
  • One count of money laundering conspiracy.

The U.S. Department of Defense - Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations investigated the case.

