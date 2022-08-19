WIBW-TV named Kansas Assoc. of Broadcasters Station of the Year

Aug. 18, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV once again was named medium market Station of the Year by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

KAB announced its annual awards winners Thursday.

In addition to Station of the Year, WIBW-TV also took home best morning and evening newscast honors, best sportscast, plus first-place honors for hard news, feature, in-depth, sports and single topic reporting; multimedia storytelling; special program; commercial; commercial series; and promotion campaign. In addition to the 13 first-place honors, the station earned 11 second place awards and eight honorable mentions.

WIBW-TV extends thanks to our viewers for their continued support which makes our success possible.

The awards will be formally presented during KAB’s annual conference, being held in October in Manhattan.

See the full list of WIBW-TV KAB award winners in the post below:

