VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA

Latest News

National Night Out program coordinator Judy Wilson hands out Certificates of Appreciation to...
National Night Out 2022 is a success
Representatives from each district met for the third time this month to discuss and get the...
Topeka Redistricting Commission holds third public meeting
Kirsten Johnson is six months into her career as a registered nurse at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
Experience with grandparents influenced woman’s nursing career
Kirsten Johnson is six months into her career as a registered nurse at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
New nurse shares inspiration for her career
Scattered storms expected on Friday
Scattered rain is expected on Friday