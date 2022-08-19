Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been arrested for a Monday aggravated robbery.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

As a result of this investigation, on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers said they arrested Devon Ali Mayfield, 19, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery, interference and threat.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

