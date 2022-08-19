Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery

Devon Mayfield
Devon Mayfield(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been arrested for a Monday aggravated robbery.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.

As a result of this investigation, on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers said they arrested Devon Ali Mayfield, 19, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery, interference and threat.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
FILE
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
Boaters flock to Lake Perry for the Midwest Boat Festival on Aug. 13, 2020.
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival

Latest News

Dymounik Davis (left) Azhar Davis (right)
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
Chandler retrial
Dana Chandler retrial recessed for 5 days for unknown reason
Topeka Police officers responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 3:45 a.m. Aug. 19
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit
Shawnee Co. residents to vote on sales tax to fund expanded operations at Gage Park, Topeka Zoo