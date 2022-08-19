Topeka Redistricting Commission holds third public meeting

Representatives from each district met for the third time this month to discuss and get the...
Representatives from each district met for the third time this month to discuss and get the community’s input on proposals for new district maps.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 18, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community leaders welcomed Topekans to talk redistricting the Capital City’s nine council districts Thursday night.

Representatives from each district met for the third time this month to discuss and get the community’s input on proposals for new district maps.

The maps are redrawn every 10 years following the census.

“Different parts of the city grow, different parts of the city shrink, so they want to have equal representation,” Commission Chair Michelle Hoferer said.

The Redistricting Commission will hold another meeting September 1, in the Holliday building, before sending their decision to the city. You can find the current proposals, and more about the Redistricting Commission, here.

