Topeka men arrested for aggravated assault following traffic stop

A'Marean Epps (left) Lester Bozeman, Jr., (right)
A'Marean Epps (left) Lester Bozeman, Jr., (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested for aggravated assault after they were recognized during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers helped another agency during a traffic stop.

During this stop, TPD noted that suspects from an ongoing investigation had been found and were brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed.

As a result of the incident, officials said A’marean Epps, 18, and Lester Bozeman Jr., 38, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated assault, aggravated endangering a child, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact TPD at 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient

Latest News

Karen Hiller and S.J. Hazim of Topeka United visit with Melissa Brunner on Eye on NE Kansas.
Get Down in T Town celebrates unity
Larry Gawronski of TPAC and Jarrod Guth of Capper Fdn. visit with Melissa Brunner on Eye on NE...
Concert for a Child to benefit Capper Foundation, TPAC
Scattered storms this evening
Scattered storms this evening
Wichita brothers indicted on $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme