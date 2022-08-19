Topeka men arrested for aggravated assault following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men were arrested for aggravated assault after they were recognized during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The Topeka Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers helped another agency during a traffic stop.

During this stop, TPD noted that suspects from an ongoing investigation had been found and were brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed.

As a result of the incident, officials said A’marean Epps, 18, and Lester Bozeman Jr., 38, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated assault, aggravated endangering a child, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact TPD at 785-368-9400.

