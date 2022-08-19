Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired.

The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct.

TPD noted that the warrant was connected to an investigation into several cases of gunshots heard.

As a result of the warrant, TPD said Dymounik Jymarland Davis, 19, and Azhar Andrell Keith Davis, 21, of Topeka, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Dymounik was arrested on aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child. Azhar was arrested on criminal possession of a firearm, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, aggravated endangering a child, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

