Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m.

Lt. Dale Mattern, with the Wichita Police Department, said the 2-3-year-old child had made their way out of the house and into the backyard. The child was then found in the pool. The Wichita Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the child deceased a short time later.

Mattern said the child lived at the home with family members.

Wichita police detectives, the Sedgwick County District’s Attorney’s Office, the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and homicide detectives are all out on the scene assisting with the investigation.

