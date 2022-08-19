Shawnee Co. residents to vote on sales tax to fund expanded operations at Gage Park, Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. voters will decide whether to add a special sales tax to support Gage Park.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted Thursday to put the question on the November ballot. If approved, the county would implement an extra two-tenths of a percent sales tax.

The money would go to facilities and projects at Gage Park, including the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

“We discovered that many successful zoos have shifted away from that property tax to a sales tax, as it’s a more fair method for local taxpayers,” Friends of the Zoo

“I believe at this time the citizens of Shawnee County should not be asked to consider any additional tax, including a sales tax,” Shawnee Co. resident Carol Marple said. “Almost every basic need that a family has, the cost has risen.”

The measure also would create a Gage Park Authority, which would control how a portion of the money is spent.

