Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas

The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.(KHP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co.

According to officials on the scene, the trailer of a northbound semi-truck collapsed and buckled in half.

KHP noted that there were no traffic delays as the truck was able to maneuver into the closed portion of a construction zone. However, drivers have been urged to slow down as first responders assist and attempt to clear the scene.

KHP has not released the cause of the collapse.

