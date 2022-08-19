Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co.

According to officials on the scene, the trailer of a northbound semi-truck collapsed and buckled in half.

KHP noted that there were no traffic delays as the truck was able to maneuver into the closed portion of a construction zone. However, drivers have been urged to slow down as first responders assist and attempt to clear the scene.

KHP has not released the cause of the collapse.

