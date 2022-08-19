Second TPS student admitted to college as a junior in high school

Carolyn Parker is honored as the second TPS student to be admitted to college as a junior on Aug. 19, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second student from Topeka Public Schools has been admitted to college as a junior in high school.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says its Early College Academy will have its second 11th-grade student attend college full-time this fall.

TPS noted that the program created by Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson was funded by TPS and finalized through a Washburn-TPS partnership and an MOU with Washburn University.

The District and Washburn staff recognized junior, Carolyn Parker at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning Careers at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, for the accomplishment.

TPS indicated that the unique program is called the Washburn Early College Scholars Program to help students attend college early. Dr. Anderson hopes to expand the program to other colleges.

According to USD 501, the program is meant to prepare students for college to apply for admissions at the end of their sophomore year in high school and gain acceptance. It opened in 2018 and the rigor and the advanced level of coursework ensure students take the ACT as ninth-graders and gain a score meeting college admission standards.

TPS noted that students perform multiple grade levels above their actual grade level and the program is the only of its kind in the region.

The District also said it has secured partner donations to contribute to the cost of tuition that will provide the scholarship for the first student to attend.

TPS indicated that Parker will graduate with her associate’s degree in liberal arts and her high school diploma at the same time.

