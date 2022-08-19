RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.

Officials noted that a significant amount of methamphetamine was seized.

RCPD said Antwine Berry, 60, of Manhattan was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of meth. Kristanna Hill, 23, of Louisville, Kan. was also arrested for possession of meth and on a Riley Co. District Court warrant for probation violation.

Meanwhile, DeShawn Gosha, 25, was arrested on a Grandview Plaza warrant for failure to appear.

An armored police vehicle could be seen at the scene of the warrant.

