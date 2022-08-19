RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home

RCPD conducts a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado St. on Aug. 18, 2022.
RCPD conducts a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado St. on Aug. 18, 2022.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.

Officials noted that a significant amount of methamphetamine was seized.

RCPD said Antwine Berry, 60, of Manhattan was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of meth. Kristanna Hill, 23, of Louisville, Kan. was also arrested for possession of meth and on a Riley Co. District Court warrant for probation violation.

Meanwhile, DeShawn Gosha, 25, was arrested on a Grandview Plaza warrant for failure to appear.

An armored police vehicle could be seen at the scene of the warrant.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
FILE
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
Boaters flock to Lake Perry for the Midwest Boat Festival on Aug. 13, 2020.
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival

Latest News

Devon Mayfield
Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery
Dymounik Davis (left) Azhar Davis (right)
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
Chandler retrial
Dana Chandler double-murder retrial recessed until Tuesday for unknown reason
Topeka Police officers responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 3:45 a.m. Aug. 19
Reported robbery leads to vehicle pursuit