One in custody, one detained for questioning after weapon found at Wyandotte High School

FILE - Wyandotte High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel,...
FILE - Wyandotte High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File).(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a weapon was found on campus, the district said on Friday.

No one was harmed and the individual is in custody. The district says that parents can follow the normal procedures if they’d like to check their students out.

Wyandotte High School began its new school year on Tuesday.

One person is in police custody. A second person was detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have more.

