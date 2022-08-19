Officials search for missing Junction City woman

Bag with belongings found behind Wal-Mart
Christina Smith, 26, was reported missing on Aug. 8.
Christina Smith, 26, was reported missing on Aug. 8.(Kansas Missing and Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a missing Junction City woman after a bag with her belongings was found behind Wal-Mart.

The Grandview Plaza Police Department and the City of Grandview say they are looking for missing Christina Kate Smith, 26, of Junction City, and anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

According to the flyer from Kansas Missing and Unsolved, Smith was reported missing in Junction City on Aug. 8 when a bag with her belongings was found near a pond behind Wal-Mart at 521 E Chestnut St.

She has been described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does wear glasses.

If anyone has information about Smith’s whereabouts they should contact the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 immediately.

