Officers raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes at Dunkin’ Donuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement could be spotted at multiple Dunkin’ Donut locations Friday, but not for an emergency - it was to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office, and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office visited with customers Friday, August 19, to ask if they would donate to the Special Olympics to support the athletes and their love for the Olympics.

”We have some free donut holes, and obviously stickers, we’ve got the Topeka Police Department’s blow-up dog that is here as well, so we are just out here, shaking hands, smiling at people, and saying thank you when they donate to Special Olympics,” according to Abigail Christian, public relations deputy for the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office. “They have so much fun and joy when they participate in all of their sports and activities, so seeing their faces light up absolutely gets us to want to help them out.”

This morning they were at both the 6th St. and Lane location and the 21st St. location.

