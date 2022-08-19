Officers raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes at Dunkin’ Donuts

Local law enforcement could be spotted at multiple Dunkin’ Donut locations Friday, but not for...
Local law enforcement could be spotted at multiple Dunkin’ Donut locations Friday, but not for an emergency - it was to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement could be spotted at multiple Dunkin’ Donut locations Friday, but not for an emergency - it was to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office, and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office visited with customers Friday, August 19, to ask if they would donate to the Special Olympics to support the athletes and their love for the Olympics.

”We have some free donut holes, and obviously stickers, we’ve got the Topeka Police Department’s blow-up dog that is here as well, so we are just out here, shaking hands, smiling at people, and saying thank you when they donate to Special Olympics,” according to Abigail Christian, public relations deputy for the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office. “They have so much fun and joy when they participate in all of their sports and activities, so seeing their faces light up absolutely gets us to want to help them out.”

This morning they were at both the 6th St. and Lane location and the 21st St. location.

If you would like to donate to Special Olympics Kansas online, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient

Latest News

John Caviness
Child abuse charges filed against Oklahoma Police Chief in Kansas
RCPD conducts a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado St. on Aug. 18, 2022.
RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home
Devon Mayfield
Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery
Dymounik Davis (left) Azhar Davis (right)
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired