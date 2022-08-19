Manhattan man arrested after phone reveals sexually explicit images of minors

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after sexually explicit images of children were found on his phone.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officials arrested Tristian Gooden Heit, 27, of Manhattan, for multiple sex crime charges after sexually explicit pictures of a minor were found on his phone.

RCPD said Gooden Heit has been booked into the Riley Co. Jail on 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 and one count each of unlawful computer acts and interference with law enforcement.

Officials noted that Gooden Heit remains behind bars in lieu of bond.

