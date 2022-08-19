Lawrence Police search for hit and run driver

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run involving another vehicle and a pole.

The Lawrence Police Department says officers are on the lookout for a white Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by a heavy-set man with long black hair following a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19.

Officers said 6th St. had been shut down between Louisiana and Missippi St. following a 2-car collision involving the SUV, which then hit a pole and sped away.

A pole is damaged in a hit-and-run in Lawrence on Aug. 19, 2022. (Lawrence Police Department)

LPD said the SUV was last seen headed north with heavy front-end damage.

Officers asked residents to please be aware of the vehicle.

If the SUV is seen, residents should call LPD at 785-832-7559.

