Lawrence agencies raise $2.3K+ for Special Olympics Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $2,300 has been raised by Lawrence law enforcement agencies for Special Olympics Kansas during the Cops and Donut Shops campaign.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 19, that it wanted to thank the residents who supported Special Olympics Kansas athletes and DGSO staff for Cops in Donut Shops.

The Sheriff’s Office said it collected more than $950 in donated cash and even more through Venmo and online donations while they posted up at Dunkin’ Donuts on 23rd St.

Across town, on 6th St. the Lawrence Police Department said it raised a total of $1,365.63 in cash - not including Venmo and online donations.

LPD said it was a great morning despite the rain and it was fun to raise money for a good cause - but even more fun to win.

In total, Lawrence law enforcement agencies raised more than $2,315.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

