Kansas Prep Zone: Rossville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The back-to-back 2A State champs Rossville Dawgs are heading into the 2022 season with a younger roster looking to carry on the dominance from past teams.

Rossville is currently on a 26-game winning streak, riding off two undefeated seasons in 2020 and 2021. While the team has lost some of its senior starpower from the 2021 roster on offense, the new seniors are stepping up as leaders.

“It feels good. Just to know that people can trust me, and just know that I can do my job and help other people do their jobs,” said senior Jacob Carver. “I think we know what we need to do for the next season. So I think we all have the same mindset in what we want to accomplish, so I think we’re just all excited to get back into it and show what we can do.”

Head coach Derick Hammes said whoever will fill Torrey Horak’s starting spot under center is still to be decided as of right now.

”We talk to the kids, especially the seniors as, be the guy that, when you were a freshman, that you appreciated,” said Coach Hammes. “I’m seeing good leadership right now, and I think our kids understand that. Because the bottom third, two-thirds of our roster is young, and they understand that leadership is really important.”

“I think we got a little fire in us,” said senior Kade Perine. “We got some younger guys that can step up and take spots this year, cause we got a lot of spots to fill, but I think it’s going pretty good so far.”

The Dawgs will open their season on September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. away at St. Mary’s.

