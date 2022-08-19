Kansas Lottery prepares for sports betting launch date

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans can place their bets through the state’s four state-owned casinos, in person and on mobile platforms beginning September 1st and officially launching September 8th.

The September first date is sort of designed just to have a sort of ramp up period, for folks to kind of get used to how sports wagering works here in the state, like any business when it opens there is always that kind of, lets make sure that all of the machines work, and all of the equipment works and as we move towards the professional football date which is of course September 8th, that’s the first game, we want to give players and our platforms time to just work it into the system and figure out how things operate,” says Kansas Lottery Executive Director, Stephen Durrell.

Under state law, the Attorney General’s office is reviewing the regulations.

In a statement, a spokesperson said their initial review identified ‘significant legal issues’.

Durrell says he believes they’ll be able to correct any issues in time for the scheduled launch.

“We have a lot of respect for them. It’s an ongoing working process and I’m not really concerned about it at all. Based on the past cooperation we’ve had with the Attorney General’s office I don’t think it’s going to effect our September first launch date, at least I hope it won’t,” Durrell says.

Each state casino will be allowed to have 50 partners or marketing entities.

The governor says the state continues negotiating with four tribal casinos to offer sports wagering. It is still undetermined whether they will be able to form partnerships, as well.

Durrell says it’s a brand new process for the state and he’s betting the excitement is just beginning.

“...Social media has just really kind of blown up and we’ve gotten a lot of calls from folks excited about the prospect of sports wagering in the state...I’ve been with the lottery a long time, and the excitement for this is just something I haven’t seen before,” says Durrell.

Several sources so far have confirmed six mobile platforms accepting bets in Kansas: Fan-duel, MGM sports, Caesars sports, Draft-kings, and Barstool sports.

