Kansas Attorney General approves 3 sports gambling regulations, sends remainder items back to Kansas Lottery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has approved three sports wagering regulations, but has sent the remainder back to the Kansas Lottery for legal revision.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office on Thursday said that they had discovered legal issues with sports wagering.

In a letter Friday, Schmidt outlined those issues he said need to be addressed.

You can read the full letter here.

Public Information Officer John Milburn issued this statement on behalf of Schmidt’s office:

“By law, the attorney general’s office is required to review proposed regulations written by state agencies to ensure they conform with the law as enacted by the Legislature. Ordinarily, proposed regulations must be reviewed by the Division of the Budget, the Department of Administration, and the Office of the Attorney General, but the Legislature specifically exempted sports wagering regulations from Department of Administration review and Division of Budget review but still required approval by the attorney general. Thus, in this case, the attorney general’s office is the only reviewer that can identify errors committed by the agencies in the hurried drafting of regulations that affect millions of dollars in wagering activity, and we take that responsibility seriously.

“The attorney general’s office has completed its expedited, but thorough, review of the several proposed regulations from the Kansas Lottery related to sports wagering and has approved three of those regulations and returned the others to the Kansas Lottery identifying specific shortcomings that must be remedied. We look forward to the Lottery quickly resolving these legal problems and resubmitting the regulations.

“Separate proposed regulations submitted by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Wednesday remain under review, and we will continue to expedite that process.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.