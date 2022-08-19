K-State and Pete Hughes agree on extension

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State and head baseball coach Pete Hughes have agreed on a contract extension that will keep Hughes in Manhattan through the 2026-27 season, as announced on Thursday.

“Coach Hughes is a proven leader of men who has established a great culture inside our baseball program,” Athletic Director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “We continue to make progress under his leadership, not only at recruiting and developing baseball players, but also great students and community leaders.”

In Hughes’ four seasons under the helm, he has led the program to a 98-92 record, ending three consecutive seasons at .500 or better. In over 25 years as a head coach, Hughes has accumulated an overall record of 750-584-3, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.

They have also reached the Big 12 Championships Semi Finals in two straight seasons. Coach Hughes has sent 14 Wildcats to the pros.

“What an honor it is to have the support and confidence of President (Richard) Linton and Gene Taylor,” said Hughes. “I am fortunate to have a program comprised of talented, motivated and loyal staff and players. These are the people responsible for this opportunity – the opportunity to continue to grow K-State baseball to the highest level. My wife Deb and I have never once underappreciated the privilege of being part of and working for this university, athletic department and phenomenal community.”

The extension was unanimously approved by the K-State’s Athletics Inc., Board of Directors.

