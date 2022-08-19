K-State granted $145K to study use of drones in disasters

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $145,000 is headed to Kansas State University to study the use of drones in disaster situations.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, Aug. 19, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a $145,000 grant headed to Kansas State University.

Sen. Marshall indicated that the grant will be used to study the use of drones in providing effective and efficient responses to different natural and human-made disasters.

“Farmers and ranchers across Kansas are all too familiar with the road to recovery following a devastating tornado or storm,” Marshall said. “This federal investment in Kansas State’s research on the use of drones in the aftermath of a disaster will create a more efficient response and help shorten the recovery process. Congratulations to everyone at K-State who worked to successfully secure this grant.”

The FAA noted that the research will address coordination procedures among drone operators from federal agencies, state and local disaster preparedness and emergency response organizations.

Four other universities were also awarded grants for the same study. Those are as follows:

  • University of Vermont - $1,195,000
  • University of Alabama - Huntsville - $828,070
  • New Mexico State University - $400,000
  • North Carolina State University - $200,000

For more information about K-State, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient

Latest News

Scattered storms this evening
Scattered storms this evening
Wichita brothers indicted on $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme
Lawrence Police search for this SUV following a hit-and-run on Aug. 19, 2022.
Lawrence Police search for hit and run driver
Davis brothers
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired