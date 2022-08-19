Friday forecast: Showers/storms today, dry weekend expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will likely be our only opportunity of rain for a while but the rain will not be widespread meaning some areas may get little to even no rain while other areas could get more than 0.50″.

Taking Action:

The rain chance exists all day with lightning and locally heavy rain the primary threats. Strong winds and hail may accompany some of the storms in the afternoon/evening hours. Stay weather aware. This will not be an all day washout, there will be several dry hours so keep an eye on the radar to find out if you have to alter any outdoor plans you have.

Keep an eye on the forecast for the fog potential for the next several mornings



With the rain today and tonight, most spots will likely be in the 0.05″-0.25″ range however there will be spots that get more just like the rain earlier in the week. The higher probability of the heavier rain will be south of I-70 ahead of the cold front this afternoon where severe weather may occur as well as well.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers/storms this morning with more scattered storms this afternoon. Temperatures will likely be in the 80s for highs (low 80s near the Nebraska border with upper 80s possibly reaching 90° near I-35) however depending when rain moves through an area will depend when the high occurs. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: The chance of showers/storms is highest before midnight but isolated showers/storms still may last through 8am Saturday. Lows in the 60s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

The nice weather continues on Sunday, starting out in the low 60s possible 50s with highs back in the mid 80s with winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Next week there remains uncertainty on how much of a warm-up there is. One model is keeping highs in the upper 80s-low 90s while the other model has highs more in the mid-upper 90s so this will need to be monitored. IF there is going to be rain next week it’ll be Wednesday night as well as Thursday night with a higher chance likely not until Saturday night into Sunday.

Hail/wind threat with any storms this afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

