FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims.(Getty Images)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims.

In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.

It is estimated that only 50% of eligible families have applied for the program, which provides up to $9,500 in funeral expense reimbursement for COVID-19-related deaths. There is also a program with no income requirement when it comes to getting assistance. If you would like to apply or see if you qualify for reimbursement, click HERE.

Nationwide, FEMA has awarded more than two billion dollars in assistance with the most amount of reimbursements sent to California - about $220 million in claims.

To view the state-by-state breakdown, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient

Latest News

Sports wagering in Kansas soon a reality
Kansas Attorney General approves 3 sports gambling regulations, sends remainder items back to Kansas Lottery
Starboy the cat
Starboy the cat is ready for a home
Carolyn Parker
Second TPS student admitted to college as a junior in high school
Riley Co. meth arrests
RCPD arrests three after "significant amount" of meth found in home