FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims.

In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.

It is estimated that only 50% of eligible families have applied for the program, which provides up to $9,500 in funeral expense reimbursement for COVID-19-related deaths. There is also a program with no income requirement when it comes to getting assistance. If you would like to apply or see if you qualify for reimbursement, click HERE.

Nationwide, FEMA has awarded more than two billion dollars in assistance with the most amount of reimbursements sent to California - about $220 million in claims.

To view the state-by-state breakdown, click HERE.

