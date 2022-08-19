Child abuse charges filed against Oklahoma Police Chief in Kansas

John Caviness
John Caviness(Northwestern Oklahoma State Univ.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Oklahoma Police Chief accused of child abuse in Wabaunsee Co. has been formally charged and will make his first appearance at the end of the month.

Wabaunsee County Attorney Tim Liesmann tells 13 NEWS that formal charges have been filed against John Caviness, of Alva, Okla., for alleged child abuse.

Police Chief with Kansas ties arrested for child abuse, battery in Wabaunsee Co.

Caviness was charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Caviness, who was recently announced as the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Campus Police Chief, was arrested on July 31.

The formal charges indicate that Caviness harmed an 11-year-old child.

The first count of child abuse carries a minimum sentence of 38 months - 3.1 years - to a maximum of 172 months - 14.3 years - in prison, a fine of up to $300,000 and 36 months of post-release supervision.

The second child abuse count calls for a minimum sentence of 31 months - 2.5 years - to a maximum of 136 months - 11.3 years - in prison, a fine of up to $300,000 and 24 months of post-release supervision.

The interference with law enforcement charge carries a minimum sentence of 5 months to a maximum of 17 months in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 and 12 months of post-release supervision.

The DA also said Caviness is no longer confined as he bonded out of jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 30.

