Atchison Police attempt to identify two in video of shooting

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are attempting to identify two individuals seen in a surveillance video of an early-morning shooting.

The Atchison Police Department says officials are investigating after they were called to the 400 block of N 9th St. around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Investigators said they are attempting to identify the two subjects seen in video surveillance of the situation.

If anyone has information about the crime or can identify the subjects, they should contact APD during the day at 913-367-5525 or after business hours at 913-367-4323.

