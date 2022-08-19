44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

Animal control
Animal control(WITN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday.

The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.

The Kansas Humane Society said the animals seem to be of good weight and do not seem aggressive. However, the conditions they were living in were considered unsanitary and met the standards for seizure under the Sedgwick County code.

KHS said foster homes are lined up to assist with some of the confiscated dogs but there may be a need for more adult dog fosters that can help with medical concerns and give medication. More fosters are also needed for the cats.

