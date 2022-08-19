2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA

Latest News

National Night Out program coordinator Judy Wilson hands out Certificates of Appreciation to...
National Night Out 2022 is a success
Representatives from each district met for the third time this month to discuss and get the...
Topeka Redistricting Commission holds third public meeting
Kirsten Johnson is six months into her career as a registered nurse at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
Experience with grandparents influenced woman’s nursing career
Kirsten Johnson is six months into her career as a registered nurse at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
New nurse shares inspiration for her career
Scattered storms expected on Friday
Scattered rain is expected on Friday