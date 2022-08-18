Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd.

The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a van on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.

RCPD said the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of mile marker 184 on Fort Riley Blvd. - K-18 - near the intersection and overpass of W 56th St.

The woman’s identity and the extent of her injuries remain unknown as of 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Lake Shawnee
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Robert Thornbrough
One behind bars after driver wrecks stolen motorcycle following police chase

Latest News

FILE
Newton man hospitalized after falling out of golf cart he was driving
FILE
Air-borne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
Near seasonal temperatures to end the work week
Seasonal today, rain tomorrow
Topeka Police responded to the incident just before 1 a.m.
Gunshot victim taken to hospital