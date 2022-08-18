Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd.

The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a van on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.

RCPD said the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of mile marker 184 on Fort Riley Blvd. - K-18 - near the intersection and overpass of W 56th St.

The woman’s identity and the extent of her injuries remain unknown as of 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

