Wednesday’s Child - Extreme Family Finding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Too often children linger in foster care because there aren’t enough families willing to adopt. We feature these kids each week in our segment called Wednesday’s Child.

Now, a new initiative is trying to speed up the process. Extreme Family Finding is a race to permanency for kids in care who are most at risk for aging out involving a team of recruiters and private investigators who work with urgency to find forever families for kids in foster care.

”We have a team of recruiters and investigators who use a multi-disciplinary approach,” the initiative’s Sierra Daniels said. “I read the child’s case file and try to retrace their steps thru foster care. I reach out to former placements, relatives, I build a family tree for the children based on info I can find. And I reach out to every relative I can. Some relatives don’t even know the child is in care. And if the child tells me I really liked my second grade teacher or my coach was nice to me.. I will reach out to them as well..”

Daniels says she works on about five cases at a time with investigators who are former law enforcement officers.

”They approach things differently, and have investigative skills. They go with me to knock on doors, do file reads. They’re able to conduct background checks as well. We strongly believe that every child is adoptable and deserves a home. We also believe childhood is short and that’s why we work with such urgency.”

You can learn more about Extreme Family Finding here.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

