Washburn women’s soccer has fiery spirit heading into 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was team photo day for Washburn’s Women’s Soccer team.

The Ichabods went 9-7-2 last season, their first winning season since 2017.

Head coach Davy Phillips says they lost four seniors but added eight new players for this year’s squad.

This year, all the players on his team, they’re his recruits and he feels that the team will prosper.

“One thing we’ve talked about is you have to be a killer in every element of the game, you have to impose yourself on the other team,” Phillips said. “It takes a killer mentality to do that. Like I said it’s a hungry group… but there is something different about this team that I’m excited about.”

Washburn Defender Carlee Thompson is feeling that fire in this team and Phillips has really drilled a good mindset into their team.

“Be up for any challenges, fitness, weights, culture, classes, anything like that,” Thompson said. “I think he’s really instilled that in us already this year especially in preseason and I think it’s going to be great when we can apply that on the field.”

All-MIAA second team defender Emily Michaelis has been around the program for a couple of years now, like Thompson. Michaelis feels the team will get over that hump this year.

“I think we know what it takes to win games and that’s what we’re hoping to do this year is to get more results and I think we’re coming back with more grit and intensity than we’ve had before.”

The Ichabods open the year at home against Oklahoma Baptist University August 25 at seven p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.