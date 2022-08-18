Tyson concedes GOP State Treasurer race to Johnson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Sen. Caryn Tyson has conceded defeat to State Rep. Steven Johnson in the race for the Republican nomination for State Treasurer.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, Tyson thanked her supporters.

“We ran a great, grassroots campaign based on facts,” Tyson said. “While our campaign is over, I will continue to work to protect our freedoms and to make Kansas a shining state in the Nation.”

Tyson requested a recount in six counties as the margin remained tight throughout the vote canvassing process. By the time all 105 counties reported official results, Johnson held the edge by 475 votes.

“Now that the votes have been counted, we are working harder than ever to win in November,” Johnson posted to his social media account Tuesday night in claiming victory.

The Secretary of State’s Office said it expected to have an update regarding the recounts available Thursday.

Johnson moves on to face current treasurer, Democrat Lynn Rogers, on the November ballot.

Tyson will continue her service in the Kansas Senate. State Senate seats are not up for election this year.

