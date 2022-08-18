Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.

During the festival, wardens said they assisted a person who had heat-related issues and later towed a boat that had become disabled back to shore with several children on board.

As the night progressed, KDWP said wardens arrested one person for Boating Under the Influence and another for Interference with official duties of a Law Enforcement Officer.

All in all, the Department indicated that the festival went off with little to no significant issues.

KDWP did take the time to remind residents that it is illegal to operate a water vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

