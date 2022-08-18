Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking into an occupied apartment.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, it was reported to them that both Shelbie Marie Harmony-Lassen, 28, and Joshua Michael Long, 26, had burglarized an apartment that had been occupied by residents at the time.

TPD said both suspects left the scene in one vehicle, which was found a short time later.

Harmony-Lassen was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Long was booked into jail on aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, and transport of an open container of liquor.

Both remain behind bars on no bond.

