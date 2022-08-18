Topeka Zoo preparing for this year’s Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is already gearing up for this year’s Zoo Lights.

Lights are already going up for the winter-time tradition heading into its third year. Tickets go on sale in just a few weeks, September 14th, though the event itself opens in November.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley says this year’s zoo lights will be bigger and better than ever.

“You’re going to be allowed into a part of the zoo you’ve never been before. We’ll have a new area that’s going to be open, and you might even come into the zoo a little different way. It’s going to be new, dynamic, different... and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”

Wiley says more information will be released as we approach the date tickets go on sale, September 14th.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.