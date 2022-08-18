Topeka Zoo hippo has a famous new baby brother

The Cincinnati Zoo's new hippo Fritz has the same daddy as the Topeka Zoo's Vision - and that's not all!
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo has a Topeka connection.

Fritz was born into fame Aug. 3 because of his world-famous sister Fiona. Fiona’s story went viral when she was born six weeks premature in 2017, and became the smallest hippo ever to survive.

But Kansans may be more interested to know that Fritz is half-brother to the Topeka Zoo’s hippo Vision.

The adult male hippo Tucker is the father of both boys.

And that’s not all they have in common. Cincinnati keepers suggested Fritz’ name because mom Bibi was on birth control, which they joked obviously was ‘on the fritz,’ allowing the pregnancy to happen.

The Topeka Zoo says the same thing happened with Tucker and Vision’s mom, Mara, when he lived in Topeka.

Tucker moved from Topeka to the San Francisco Zoo in 2011, then to Cincinnati last fall.

Braxon Hornick, a kepper at the Topeka Zoo, says they’re excited to see tucker doing well.

“Conservation is a big part of the game. It is in our name so we do enjoy any success stories even if it’s not here,” Hornick said. “Just knowing that out in the wild we are doing good and we are also supporting through zoos and breeding programs, just doing what we can to help out wild animals. It feels good to be a part of.”

Vision celebrates his 12th birthday Saturday, Aug. 20. The Topeka Zoo plans a party with lots of hippo treats!

Topeka Museum of History will close for a year and a half
